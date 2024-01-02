West Devon's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm January 3 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Meldon.
• A30, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross to Stowford carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via Bridestowe, Lewdown, Sprytown and Lifton to Liftondown.
• A30, from 6am January 4 to 11pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via A388 to Lifton, Sprytown, Lewdown and Bridestowe.
• A30, from 6am January 9 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 11 to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bratton Clovelly lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 12 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, South Tawton lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.