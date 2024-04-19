Members of the West Devon neighbourhood police team will be at Walkhampton Village Hall tomorrow from 11am to midday tomorrow, April 20th.
“Please pop down and have a chat about the issues that matter to you,” said PCSO Kevin Williams.
