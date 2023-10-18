House prices increased slightly, by 0.7%, in West Devon in August, new figures show.
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 4% annual decline – the worst in the South West.
The average West Devon house price in August was £313,440, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% increase on July.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 1.2%, but West Devon was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon fell by £13,000 – putting the area bottom among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in South Hams, where property prices increased on average by 4.6%, to £443,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £236,000 on their property – £10,000 less than a year ago, but £47,000 more than in August 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £354,000 on average in August – 50.5% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in West Devon in August – they increased 1%, to £302,922 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 4.3%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.8% monthly; down 3.2% annually; £453,169 average
- Terraced: up 0.6% monthly; down 5.2% annually; £233,889 average
- Flats: up 0.1% monthly; down 3.8% annually; £145,538 average
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 4.6% less than the average price in the South West (£328,000) in August for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £492,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£222,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).
Factfile
Average property price in August
- West Devon: £313,440
- The South West: £328,413
- UK: £291,044
Annual change to August
- West Devon: -4%
- The South West: -1.1%
- UK: +0.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- South Hams: +4.6%
- West Devon: -4%