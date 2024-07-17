House prices dropped slightly, by 0.6%, in West Devon in May, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.5% over the last year.
The average West Devon house price in May was £311,924. Land Registry figures show a 0.6% decrease on April.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.6%, and West Devon was lower than the 1.2% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon rose by £16,000 – putting the area fourth among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Bath and North East Somerset, where property prices increased on average by 10%, to £449,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Hams lost 5.5% of their value, giving an average price of £377,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £236,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £37,000 more than in May 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £351,000 on average in May – 48.7% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in West Devon in May – they dropped 0.9% in price, to £235,945 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 5.3%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 0.4% monthly; up 5.2% annually; £443,230 average
- Semi-detached: down 0.8% monthly; up 7.5% annually; £305,821 average
- Flats: down 0.8% monthly; up 3% annually; £146,183 average
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 2% less than the average price in the South West (£318,000) in May for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £497,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£224,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in May
- West Devon: £311,924
- The South West: £318,223
- UK: £285,201
Annual growth to May
- West Devon: +5.5%
- The South West: +2.3%
- UK: +2.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Bath and North East Somerset: +10%
- South Hams: -5.5%