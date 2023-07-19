House prices dropped by 3.8% – more than the average for the South West – in West Devon in May, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.5% over the last year – the highest in the South West.
The average West Devon house price in May was £318,416, Land Registry figures show – a 3.8% decrease on April.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 0.2%, and West Devon was lower than the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon rose by £22,000 – putting the area top among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Teignbridge gained 0.3% in value, giving an average price of £310,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £240,000 on their property – £17,000 more than a year ago, and £57,000 more than in May 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £360,000 on average in May – 50.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in West Devon in May – they dropped 4.1% in price, to £460,676 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 7.9%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 1.7% less than the average price in the South West (£324,000) in May for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £489,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£223,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in May
- West Devon: £318,416
- The South West:£323,765
- UK: £285,861
Annual growth to May
- West Devon: +7.5%
- The South West: +1%
- UK: +1.9%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- West Devon: +7.5%
- Teignbridge: +0.3%