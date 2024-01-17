House prices crashed by 5.1% in West Devon in November, new figures show.
The large drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 2.6% annual decline.
The average West Devon house price in November was £322,689, Land Registry figures show – a 5.1% decrease on October.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 2.7%, and West Devon was lower than the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Devon fell by £8,500 – putting the area 12th among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in West Devon spent an average of £242,200 on their property – £6,800 less than a year ago, but £49,300 more than in November 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £365,100 on average in November – 50.7% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in West Devon in November – they dropped 5.3% in price, to £241,072 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.3%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 5% monthly; down 1.9% annually; £467,687 average
- Semi-detached: down 5.2% monthly; down 2.5% annually; £313,073 average
- Flats: down 4.4% monthly; down 3.2% annually; £147,559 average
How do property prices in West Devon compare?
Buyers paid 1.1% more than the average price in the South West (£319,000) in November for a property in West Devon. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £509,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in West Devon. Cotswold properties cost 2.4 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£213,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in November
- West Devon: £322,689
- The South West: £319,221
- UK: £284,950
Annual change to November
- West Devon: -2.6%
- The South West: -4.1%
- UK: -2.1%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Bath and North East Somerset: +4.6%
- Torridge: -6.7%