A new grief group based in Horrabridge, but open to all in the wider area, is spreading the word that they are here for you should you like to join them.
The group was spearheaded by Horrabridge and Tavistock-based methodist pioneer and community worker Ali Mansfield, who recognised the need for those affected by grief to share their feelings and speak with others.
Ali said: ‘We’ve had our fifth grief group with new people joining us. It’s always lovely to welcome someone new through the door and embrace them within the group. If you’ve thought about coming, please know the door is always open.
‘This group is a friendship group, a space for those who are grieving to be with others who understand. The group are able to ‘be as they are’ during the session. We can speak and share, or sit quietly, listen and reflect. Signposting to professional support can be found at the group, as well as compassionate listening and understanding.
‘The most recent session focused on how we felt about Christmas and being in this season without our loved one.’
This week’s session, today (Thursday, December 15) at Horrabridge Village Hall from 5 to 7pm will be open for attendees to reflect on topics of their choice and to outline what could be changed to help shape the group for the future. Ali added: ‘Email [email protected] – we would love for you to engage with us.’
After today’s session, the group will continue on the first and third Thursday of the month, with the next being on Thursday, January 5.