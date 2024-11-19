A Yelverton farmer has spoken of the passion of a protest in London yesterday (Tuesday) by thousands of his fellow farmers urging the Government to drop a hated inheritance tax.
Mat and his ten-year-old son Tom donned wellies and flat caps and took part in the national protest near Parliament at the planned 20 per cent tax on inherited agricultural land and assets worth more than £1m proposed by the Budget.
The protest included a large-scale food donation of home-produced food to foodbanks by the farmers to make the point about the importance of UK food production. Some farmers also drove their tractors into Whitehall with horns tooting nosily.
Mat, an NFU upland farmers’ representative, said: “There was a lot of passion and some tears as we listened to emotional speeches from faming families who told us how their family farms might have to be sold because their sons and daughters would not be able to afford the taxes. There were about 10,000 of us making our strength of feeling loud and clear.
“We really hope the MPs and ministers have been listening. They definitely couldn’t miss the crowds and the noise. The Government really needs to think again. We don’t think they realise the implications for family businesses and our country’s food security if farms have to be sold to big landowners because they can’t afford the tax.
“I have a family which I’m looking to pass my farm onto. It’s why my son Tom came with me. This is about families and the future of the UK agriculture. There were lots of other youngsters there.”
Farmers (the NFU and the Country Land and Business Association) claim about 70,000 estates will be hit, damaging family businesses and harming food supply stability. However, the Treasury estimates about 500 will be affected.
Farmers also lobbied their MPs in a schedule organised with the NFU to try and influence them, while the Farming Forum encouraged thousands of others to show their support and their strength of feeling in Whitehall. Speakers to the crowds included TV farmer Jeremy Clarkson and Tom Bradshaw (NFU president) and an impassioned northern farmer called Claire Wise.