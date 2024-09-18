Cyclists and walkers are invited to share their views on improving accessibility of the activities to help residents become more active.
West Devon Borough Council wants to hear from walkers and users of bicycles and mobility aids about walking and ‘wheeling’ opportunities across the borough in a bid to boost health and fitness and support sustainable travel and reduce traffic pollution and congestion.
The council’s new consultation runs until Friday, October 11, on walking and ‘wheeling’ in West Devon and invites people to have their say.
A Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) is being developed by the council as one of its priorities to support communities, help improve community wellbeing and fight against climate change by promoting greener journeys.
An LCWIP looks at cycling and walking in an area and aims to identify what could be done to encourage more people to cycle, walk and 'wheel' (for those using wheelchairs, mobility scooters or other wheeled mobility aids) on journeys in their area.
Cllr Jane Elliott, lead member for community wellbeing, said: “We all know how important activity is to our physical and emotional wellbeing. The LCWIP will help West Devon Borough Council plan and provide new opportunities for people to travel actively in the areas they live and enjoy more active lives.”
Consultation events are on Monday, September 23 at Tavistock Town Hall, from 10am to 1pm; and in the Bellever Room, Ockment Centre in Okehampton, from 2pm to 5pm. To take part in the online consultation, please visit: https://activetravelshwd.commonplace.is/