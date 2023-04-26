The election for the Burrator Ward of West Devon Borough Council on 4 May 2023 will be postponed, following the sad death of the Green Party candidate Neil Jameson.
All other polls on 4 May will go ahead as planned.
Steve Mullineaux, Returning Officer for West Devon Borough Council said: “We send our condolences to Mr Jameson’s family at this sad time. Legally, we must now postpone the election in the Burrator Ward. I have already contacted the other candidates.”
A new date for the election is being arranged and new poll cards will be sent to all affected voters once the date has been set. They will tell voters how to arrange a postal or proxy vote if they cannot make it to the polling station on the new date.
Any already returned postal votes will no longer count. Postal voters will be sent a new postal vote. The new ballot papers will be a different colour to help voters make sure they return the correct one.
Candidate nominations will reopen for a set period once the new date is announced. All other previous candidates remain validly nominated and will be included on the ballot paper. Anyone wanting to submit a nomination can email [email protected] for a nomination pack.