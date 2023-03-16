New to the event this year is Ben Thornton ‘The young grower’ an award-winning gardener with natural, eco-friendly products from soaps and cosmetics, climate neutral clothing and gardening gifts. There will be a fabulous range of other wellbeing stalls to peruse. Stalls included are crystals, angels, Buddha’s, wands, salt lamps, silver jewellery, Tarot cards readings, Psychic readings, natural products, recycled goods, health products and much more! There will also be fully trained therapists for reflexology, Indian head massage & various other therapies, so why not bring mum along on Sunday for a relaxing therapy or purchase a gift voucher for her?