AromAware Events are looking forward to welcoming you all back to Tavistock Town Hall on March 18 and 19 with a weekend event, 10am-4pm with lots of fabulous gift ideas that are a bit different for Mother’s Day.
The free talks and workshops start off at 11am Saturday with a sound healing journey with Katerina Down, also at 2pm by donation. On Sunday there will be a free Mediumship demonstration with Mark Hartshorn at 11am. There will be lots of other free talks and workshops to follow.
New to the event this year is Ben Thornton ‘The young grower’ an award-winning gardener with natural, eco-friendly products from soaps and cosmetics, climate neutral clothing and gardening gifts. There will be a fabulous range of other wellbeing stalls to peruse. Stalls included are crystals, angels, Buddha’s, wands, salt lamps, silver jewellery, Tarot cards readings, Psychic readings, natural products, recycled goods, health products and much more! There will also be fully trained therapists for reflexology, Indian head massage & various other therapies, so why not bring mum along on Sunday for a relaxing therapy or purchase a gift voucher for her?
The cafe will be open upstairs all weekend with seating in the bar area for amazing vegetarian/vegan lunches and gluten free options.
For more information contact Elaine on 01752 605816 or see her website www.aromaware.co.uk for a full list of workshops and details