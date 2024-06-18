An Okehampton couple, well known for their contributions to local history, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on a day of genuinely historical note—D-Day.
While many were commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, for Mike and Hilary Wreford, it was a doubly momentous day - their 60th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on June 6, 1964, a date chosen so Mike would never forget their anniversary. Since then, the couple has been closely involved in the Okehampton community and contributed significantly to local historical knowledge.
Over the years, the couple has co-authored multiple books delving into the town's past, and Hilary was once a regular columnist for the Okehampton Times, where she discussed local historical events and stories. One column about the forgotten former airfield at Folly Gate led to a commemorative event held by the Airfields of Great Britain Commemoration Trust at the village hall. The story gained national press attention, resulting in the placement of a memorial stone by Folly Gate's village hall.
Both keen sportspeople, Mike played football and badminton for Okehampton and cricket for several teams, including Okehampton, Chagford and the Devon Dumplings. Meanwhile, Hilary was a talented hockey player who became secretary and captain of the Okehampton ladies' hockey team.
Hilary first met Mike on a tennis court when she was 17, though she admitted she initially preferred his friend. She said: "I went away and trained as a nurse and then I came back because I did like dancing, and they always used to have dances at the market hall. One day after a cricket match, Mike said to one of his friends, 'don't drop me at home, I'm going to the dance.' I thought that was a bit unusual, because he didn't go to that sort of thing. He took me home from the dance and eventually, we just went out together and got on really well."
The couple got married when Hilary was 23. Sixty years later, they credit laughter as the secret to their long, happy marriage. "We take the mickey out of each other," Mike added.
The couple have three children and five grandchildren.