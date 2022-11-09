Weekend walk for community
Wednesday 16th November 2022 2:30 pm
The community walk is taking place this Saturday. (Unsplash- Annie Spratt )
GUNNISLAKE Community Matters group has organised a community walk for this coming Saturday (November 19).
The route will include Cadsonbury Iron Age Hill Fort and a river walk and will take approximately one to two hours.
The group will be meeting at 10am at Gunnislake car park for car share or 10.20am at Callington Newbridge (travelling on A390 from Callington to Liskeard immediately after Newbridge turn left where you’ll find a small car park along the road on the left). The walk will include a steep climb and uneven ground.
No toilets will be available on the route.
