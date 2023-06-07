A LITTER pick is taking place at Cotehele this weekend to help tidy up the river and footpaths.
The clean up is part of Great Big Green Week and will take place on Sunday (June 11) from 11am until 2pm.
Bring your canoe, paddleboard or walking boots and join the team for a day of walking, paddling and litter picking.
To join the paddle clean up, book your free timed ticket at: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele/events and meet at Cotehele Quay or to join the footpath clean up, head to the outdoor hub on Cotehele Quay to be given a litter-picker and a stretch of footpath to tidy.