It's Neighbourhood Policing Week this week and in West Devon and the Tamar Valley officers will be out and about in the community raising issues of importance and promoting their work.
Tomorrow officers will be in Bedford Square, Tavistock between 10am and 12 noon and there will be high visibility patrols in Okehampton, Chagford and Tavistock today and Okehampton officers will be concentrating on a campaign to stop shoplifting.
In the Tamar Valley, Callington Police will be holding a Police drop in surgery / have your say event on Wednesday in the foyer of Callington Town Hall between 10am and 11:30. The neighbourhood policing team will also be doing foot patrol on the days they are in and on Friday will be doing a drop in session at Callington Community College to allow pupils and teachers to voice any concerns they may have.
Watch this space throughout the week to find out more.