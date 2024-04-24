Uwem is Labour’s candidate in West Devon Borough Council’s Tavistock North Ward and one of his motivations for standing is that he would rather take action: “Most of us naturally expect the authorities to do their duty to put something right. But if there’s a chance to actually have influence on a public body and improve things that we all complain about then I’ll leap at it. So, rather than just complain, I’m the sort of person who is ready to stand up and keep public bodies on their toes and make sure they’re keeping to the high standards the public expects.”