South West Water (SWW) is the worst performing company for pollution incidents, according to a new report by the Environmental Agency (EA).
The water firm achieved only three out of seven targets, performing “significantly below target” for discharge permit compliance, with 12 failing sites - the worst of all the country’s companies.
SWW was the worst company for pollution incidents - 194 in total compared to 108 in 2022 – showing “a disappointing decline in performance” in the EA’s Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA).
The annual report’s findings released this week (July 23) added that SWW had the worst record in the EPA’s 13-year history.
As a result, SWW keeps its two-star rating for the second year running.
Clarissa Newell, Environment Manager for the EA’s Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly area, said: “South West Water’s environmental performance last year was really disappointing and has affected the performance of the sector as a whole.
“Consistently poor performance is not tolerated, we’ve ensured the company has plans in place to reduce pollution and improve permit compliance and we’re stepping up our regulatory scrutiny this year.
“South West Water was fined over £2m last year. With an increase in dedicated staff to regulate water companies and a quadrupling of site inspections, companies failing to comply with the law will be penalised.”
The report comes in the wake of the cryptosporidium outbreak, which affected more than 16,000 households in Brixham and beyond for more than two months.
The boil notice was finally lifted for all residents on July 8.