FORMER cabinet minister, MP Mel Stride, has said he is considering whether to stand to be the next leader of the Tory party.
A close ally of Rishi Sunak, the MP for Central Devon said a number of colleagues had approached him suggesting he ought to run.
Mr Stride, who held on to his seat by just 61 votes, has joined a list of potential leadership hopefuls.
Former home secretary Suella Braverman, shadow communities secretary Kemi Badenoch and shadow security minister Tom Tugendhat are some of the other names touted as potentially leading the Tories in the future.
Though, it should be noted that no one has officially confirmed they will stand yet.
‘It's something I'm considering’ Mr Stride said in an interview with Times Radio.
‘A number of colleagues have approached me and suggested that I might do that.
‘We don't yet of course know what the actual rules of the process will be - and I'll want to wait to see that before I take a final decision - but it's certainly a possibility.’ Mr Stride went on to say.