Watch sheepdogs at work on moor

THE TV programme One Man and His Dog was so popular it ran for 23 years from 1976. It captured the skills of the sheepdog and the amazing levels of communication between the dog and handler. In 2022 Postbridge farmers and champion sheepdog trainers Jed and Kenny Watson will be bringing back that magic to the masses with demonstrations every weekend thanks to Dartmoor National Park’s Farming in Protected Landscapes Scheme

Jed and Kenny, who have farmed on the moor all their life, will show how they train their dogs for work and competitions.

As their sheep, cattle and ponies graze over many miles of open high moorland, the two farmers’ sheepdogs are not only constant companions, but also essential helpers whenever stock need moving.

Both have decades of experience in working sheepdogs, and Jed has competed at the highest level including as captain of the English National Team at the World Championships. Being keen to share their knowledge not only of training sheepdogs, but also the joys and challenges of farming on Dartmoor, they will be holding sheepdog demonstrations from 6.30pm each Thursday evening from now until the end of August and Thursday afternoons from 2.30pm during September.

As well as seeing their dogs working and young dogs being trained, there will be plenty of chances to ask any questions you have about farming or training dogs. No booking is required – just meet in the car park outside the Dartmoor National Park Visitor Centre at Postbridge (Postcode PL20 6TH). The fields are a few hundred metres walk along a rough track from the car park, so please wear suitable footwear and clothing for the weather conditions – remember even in the summer, the evenings on Dartmoor can be chilly.

Feel free to bring a folding chair or mat to take to the field to sit on. Well behaved dogs on leads are also welcome.

The events are free but there will be a collection for the Devon Air Ambulance.

For more details visit www.facebook.com/DartmoorSheepdogs