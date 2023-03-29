Recycling and waste collections have been pushed back one day by West Devon Borough Council from the week of Friday, April 7 to Friday, April 14.
If your usual collection day would be Friday, April 7 this will now take place on Saturday, April 8, Monday, April 10 moved to Tuesday, April 11, with days continuing to be pushed back one day from usual up until the final day of Friday, April 14, which will instead be collected on Saturday, April 15.
These changes also apply for garden waste customers. Residents are asked to put their waste out by 7.30am on their collection day. For more information see www.westdevon.gov.uk