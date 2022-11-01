Warm & Toasty project opening

Local organisations have come together to make the project possible including Callington Food Bank, Callington Town Council, Livewest, Volunteer Cornwall along with the Community Interest Companies founded by Nikki Markham. Nikki said: ‘We have been increasingly worried by what we are seeing across the Together We Can Succeed Group. Children attending college having no lunch and have often skipped breakfast, our elderly eating one meal a day and then often cold food, families struggling to keep their disabled family members warm and veterans unable to get to support groups as they cannot afford the transport costs. We have had to do something even if it is just providing a warm space for some camaraderie and a simple hot meal. Sue and Alex have done a tremendous job of pulling everyone together, forming the partnerships and organising the Warm & Toasty project in just a few weeks. It is incredible what local organisations can do together to support their communities when the need arises.’ For more details or if you wish to offer support or volunteer visit: www.wssw.org.uk or email Sue Johns at: [email protected]