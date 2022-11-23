Warm space at church

Subscribe newsletter
A WARM Welcome Space has been created at the Tamar Valley Methodist Church offering free food and drink.
The new registered warm welcome space that has been opened up at the Albaston Church in Gunnislake earlier this month is providing a free, warm, welcoming and safe place for people to go this winter.
The church have created the warm welcome space to support individuals affected by the cost of living crisis that might be struggling to heat their homes through the winter months.
The warm welcome space is open in the mornings on Mondays from 10am-12 and on Thursdays from 10am-12.
Aside from being a warm space for individuals to go, the church will also be providing free tea, coffee and toast.
Ruth Wilton, a senior steward at the Tamar Valley Methodist Church said: ‘We felt that there was a need in the immediate area, a form of outreach. It’s not a perceived need, it’s an actual need. It’s important that we’ve created the warm welcome space.
‘We also knew that nobody else was offering a warm space in the immediate area. There is one at the Mustard Seed in Callington but unless you have your own transport it’s quite far away.
‘We knew that if we didn’t offer it there would be no other public building that would.
‘All are welcome and all will be made welcome.’
The church would also like to encourage others to offer a warm space if they can.
For more information about Warm Welcome Spaces visit: https://www.warmwelcome.uk/
