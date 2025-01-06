Volunteer mountain rescuers went to the aid of a walker hurt by a dog.
Tavistock Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team were called out on Friday (January 3) at 2.45pm by police to assist an injured walker on the moor above Burrator Reservoir.
A dog had collided at speed with the side of her left leg, resulting in pain in her knee that prevented her walking further.
A team spokesman said: “Our initial hill party located the walker at 3.50pm and assessed her condition. At 4.10pm she was loaded in an insulated casualty bag onto a wheeled stretcher and evacuated to Norsworthy Bridge, reaching that location at 4.50pm.”