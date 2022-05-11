Vote for Calstock woman’s invention to help breast cancer sufferers

a PROSTHETIC boob that can be worn beneath clothing to give a good shape while being light and comfortable to wear has seen its Calstock-based co-inventor shortlisted for a Cornish business award.

Boost Innovations has been announced as a finalist in the Cornwall Business Awards with the invention to help women with breast cancer. The Calstock-based business has secured a top three slot in the ‘business with a purpose and business finance’ categories.

Company co-founder and director Sam Jackman, who lives in Calstock, first dreamed up the idea 15 years ago after her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have a mastectomy. She found the prostethic she was given to wear hot, sweaty and uncomfortable as well as not very pleasing to the eye.

‘It turned out that lots of women had a similar experience to my mum and in the end we decided that, if nobody else was going to make it their mission to create a new type of breast form, we would have to do it,’ she said.

Sam and co-inventor Rosie Brave, then a colleague at Plymouth College of Art, came up with the idea and Sam then joined forces with product designer Chris Hawken, in Liskeard, to manufacture the prototype.

They then secured funding to go into production and market their product. Some years on, Sam and Chris are now business partners in the business and Sam has finally made it her full-time job after years of juggling her bright idea with other projects.

As finalists in the awards, they will now make a pitch for the top slot during a Showdown Day on 17 June. At this, an expert panel will get the chance to quiz the business on their entry, before the winners are decided and announced at the glamorous awards night at St Mellion Estate on June 30. All finalists are also entered into the People’s Choice Award, which is chosen by a public vote.

Sam said:‘I’m really pleased that the hard work we’ve put into growing and developing our business has been recognised by the panel, but we’d love people to vote for us in the People’s Choice Award too – it would mean so much to us if we won because it’s chosen by the community.’

Boost’s patented breast forms have been designed to be lighter, recyclable and colourful to provide an alternative to women who find the ‘chicken fillet’ type prosthesis unsightly or uncomfortable.

Design director Chris Hawken explained: ‘We are really proud of our products, which have been receiving fantastic feedback from our customers.