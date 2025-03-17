Green-fingered volunteers are wanted for tree planting in Bridestowe.
Beginner or experienced gardeners are welcome as gloves, tools and demonstrations will be provided.
Run by the organisation Moor Trees, the tree planting will take place on March 26, April 3, 6 and 10 at Phares Cottage in Bridestowe (EX20 4NP) at 10.45am.
It is recommended to bring sturdy shoes or boots, waterproofs, packed lunch and drinks.
Biscuits, cakes and hot drinks will be provided.
Children are welcome but must be supervised by an adult.
For more information including transport arrangements, contact Jack on 07925 429060 or James on 07813 789795 or email [email protected]
Where to park will be confirmed by email.