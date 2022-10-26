Volunteers urgently needed for Girl Guides as membership soars
volunteer leaders and helpers are needed by Tavistock area Girlguiding as membership has risen to pre-covid levels with a waiting list, but with a decline in adult support.
Adults are badly needed to help girls build confidence, learn new activities and skills, have adventures, make new friends and have fun.
In return, you will receive full training and support, in a unit helper role or working towards becoming a uniformed leader in Tavistock, Bere Alston or Yelverton.
Sarah Maczugowka, Tavistock Girlguide leader, said: ‘Unfortunately, we have a waiting list of 40 girls who are missing out on our activities because of a lack of volunteers.
‘We’d love to hear from anyone, no matter their background, skill set or experience — everyone has something to offer. You don’t need to have been a Guide or Brownie when you were younger nor to have worked with children.
‘If you’re not keen on camping or craft isn’t your thing, no matter, there’ll be many activities where your help, skills and knowledge will be valued.’
She added that volunteering is good for CVs or university applications. Volunteers learn new practical, leadership and teamwork skills: ‘You will have the satisfaction of knowing you have helped to shape young girls lives for the better.’
Sarah has been a Girlguiding leader for 10 years, never having been a Brownie or Guide herself. She said: ‘It was all new to me. I started as a unit helper and along the way I have learnt new skills, made friends for life and seen my confidence grow.
‘Recently we’ve had campfires and learnt songs, raised money for charity, played games, started to plan our residential trip and joined other units for a celebration day.’
She praises the support from other leaders and helpers, encouraging her to try new things: ‘Helping the Brownies at meetings is very rewarding, watching girls develop into confident young women. Sleepovers and holidays, often for the first time away from home, give them amazing experiences they’ll always remember.
‘The look on their faces when they do something for the first time is fantastic.
‘I’d recommend volunteering with Girlguiding to anyone, even one or two hours a week.’
Contact Sarah at [email protected] or 0780544634 or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/
