A TEAM of volunteers is looking for deserving people who can benefit from a free Christmas lunch and some treats.
Volunteers are also needed to support TaviHelps in their mission to bring some festive cheer and food to those who might be on their own at Christmas and cannot provide their own lunch for any reason.
Organiser Graham Parker said: “For the fourth year running the wonderful people of Tavistock are rallying round to help people who need the support of their community at this incredibly stressful time.
“We know from the experience of Tavistock’s Food Bank, the Wednesday and Saturday Food Hubs, the Community Fridge and previous Christmas Treats that, at Christmas, there are many people in and around Tavistock who are alone and lonely in their homes and families for whom a Christmas dinner is only a fond memory.
“We are inviting people to contact us and we will deliver a festive package bringing Christmas to them - a Christmas dinner with all of the trimmings, a small gift and a traditional Boxing Day Box of sweets and savouries. Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and volunteers, there will be no charge for these treats, but we can only provide a limited number, so will need to work on the basis of first come, first served. It is important for people to book as soon as possible,”
Once again, Julie Credicott, of Blue Skies Catering, is crucial to the operation as she prepares Christmas lunch, She said: “Many people will go without a traditional Christmas Dinner this year, and it’s my real pleasure to help TaviHelps once again this Christmas.”
Deliveries will be to Tavistock, Whitchurch, Mary Tavy, Sampford Spiney, Horrabridge, Bere Alston, Gulworthy and Lamerton.
To volunteer to help with delivery, and to help with fund raising or donating treats or to nominate a person or family to receive a Christmas meal ands treats please contact Graham at [email protected] or ring 07545 075942.