From coffee mornings to quiet chats, two local volunteers show how a little time can make a big difference.
Margaret Aston first volunteered with Abbeyfield back in 2007 in Fareham, Hampshire because she shared the philosophy of the organisation’s founder, Richard Carr-Gomm, who worked to combat loneliness in older people.
When she later moved to Mary Tavy, she didn’t hesitate to find out about helping at Drake Lodge, their Tavistock care home.
Drake Lodge is a large, welcoming building, part Victorian, part modern, with a peaceful garden where residents can relax. Eighteen residents live there, sharing spaces such as the dining hall, coffee room and Woburn Room, which buzz with conversation and activity.
“There’s a real family atmosphere here,” Margaret says. “It’s a lovely place to spend time.”
Most Thursdays, Margaret pops in for the coffee morning. She chats with residents and helps with refreshments. On this particular morning, conversation drifts happily between pets, memories of past events and an impressive teddy bear collection.
“I find the flexibility of volunteering here is great,” she says. “There’s always something to do and someone to talk to. It’s such a friendly group and I feel like I can pop in any time for a chat.”
As well as the coffee mornings, Margaret lends a hand at talks, events and days out. She has seen volunteering change over the years.
“When I started here there were several volunteers and we even ran a social committee to organise events, like Christmas workshops and trips,” she recalls. “Now there are only a couple of us. Volunteers get older too. Some had been coming for over 20 years and were older than some of the residents!” Despite this, her motivation remains simple and powerful. “It gives me a sense of purpose.”
And Margaret rarely comes alone. Every Thursday, she brings along her Jack Russell, Lottie.
“She’s almost like a therapy dog,” Margaret laughs. “The residents love her - though I think she gets more out of it than anyone else. She’s spoilt rotten with attention and everyone sneaking her biscuits!”
Lottie, aged two and a half, is clearly a star of the morning, enjoying fuss from resident June and enthusiastically performing for treats supplied by fellow volunteer Rotha.
Making the tea and coffee that morning is Rotha Mann, who has been volunteering at Abbeyfield for ten years.
When she first started, Margaret was her mentor and they’ve since forged a long-lasting friendship.
“It’s very relaxed here,” Rotha says. “It’s nice to see regular faces and to know you’re making a difference to people’s later years.”
“You don’t need any special skills to volunteer here,” she says. “The most important thing is your willingness to share your time and make a connection.”
For Margaret and Rotha, volunteering isn’t about grand gestures. It’s about showing up, listening, laughing, and being part of a community. In return, they’ve found friendship, purpose and the quiet satisfaction of knowing they matter.
If you have a few hours to spare and would like to find out about volunteering opportunities, please contact your local West Devon CVS (Community and Voluntary Service) community engagement coordinator Dawn Todd at [email protected] or call Abbeyfield’s Drake Lodge house manager Salema on 01822 614934.
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