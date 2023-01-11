A NEW-LOOK college library is turning a page to a new future with the help of the local community.
Tavistock College library has reopened with big plans to improve access to pupils of all abilities with the support of community volunteers.
After closing due to pandemic restrictions, and with considerable investment from the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, the library has been restocked and refurbished with the aim of widening its appeal and educational role.
Volunteers have played a key role in helping the library remain operational and their roles include supporting students with reading as well as managing the book stock.
An appeal to the community attracted a small army of volunteers from a wide range of backgrounds which has proved invaluable from an educational and library management view.
The volunteers, some retired, have senior experience in university libraries, theatre and special education needs provision.
Shirley Young, English co-ordinator and lead for reading and literacy, said: ‘There’s a huge resource in the Tavistock area of people with a wide variety of skills and backgrounds. Our students will gain confidence and self-esteem by working with people who have diverse life skills and experience.’
Volunteer, Claire Layland, retired team manager for children with special educational needs for Plymouth LEA, has a new challenge now — reading with children needing extra support twice a week at the college. She said: ‘I listen to students reading in small groups and we discuss new ideas and vocabulary. It’s a joint process that improves their comprehension and hopefully they enjoy it too.’
Sandy Tasker, school assistant special eductional needs co-ordinator, said: ‘We want students to be passionate about reading, but first we need to identify the gaps in their reading skills. Reading practice is vital for that to happen, which is why the volunteers are so important.’
One of her students, Jack, 11, was reading a story about football with her and a fellow classmate. He said: ‘I really like reading and I have lots of books at home. It’s helping me enjoy my books more in this group.’
Volunteer Barbara Schofield, 84, is helping organise the book stock which has been whittled down for quality and popularity. She said: ‘I love coming to the library and getting to know young people. I’m an ex-teacher, which is useful for the college. It’s very rewarding and is very important in their development of the library.’
New volunteer, Rachel Blades, has a background in theatre and literature. She said: ‘I’m hoping to read collaboratively with the children and help them enter the world of stories. I have a daughter at this school, so I have an interest in helping them and she loves reading. Reading has been proven to be so good for children’s wider learning and confidence.’