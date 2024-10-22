A national bat protection award has been presented to a keen photographer and naturalist from Mary Tavy.
John Kaczanow, was awarded the Bat Conservation Trust's (BCT) National Pete Guest Award at the National Bat Conference for making an outstanding practical contribution to bat conservation. The award is in memory of Pete Guest, an inspirational figure in the bat conservation movement.
John first encountered bats in 1975 in Devon after leaving the forces, spotting many species in abandoned mines.
In 1981 John visited the Tavistock office of the Nature Conservancy Council to get his first bat licence and enrolled as a voluntary bat warden covering Devon and Cornwall for 30 years. He trained new BCT volunteers. His bat research achieved many regional firsts.
Highlights include a visit to eastern Germany for a European Bat Conference of the Barbastelle Bat as the sole UK attendee. He run the Three Counties Bat Conservation & Research Volunteers.