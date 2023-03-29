On Friday, June 30 you can help with the event set up and/or be a steward guiding vehicles on and off site. On the day, stewards are sought from 8am to 11.30am to help guide vehicles on and off site, with parking and general set up. Other stewards are needed to help with the parade, standing at allocated points on the route wearing a Tavi Pride hi-vis jacket, to give general help on site with the festival between 1pm and 7pm (either for long or short shifts) and to close down the event from 7pm to 8pm.