The organisers of Tavi Pride are appealing to people of the town and its surrounding areas to volunteer at the event this year to ensure it goes ahead as planned.
Following the first-ever Tavi Pride last year, the event is set to return on Saturday, July 1 in the Meadows and organisers are currently looking for people to put themselves forward for stewarding roles both in setting up the event and on the day.
On Friday, June 30 you can help with the event set up and/or be a steward guiding vehicles on and off site. On the day, stewards are sought from 8am to 11.30am to help guide vehicles on and off site, with parking and general set up. Other stewards are needed to help with the parade, standing at allocated points on the route wearing a Tavi Pride hi-vis jacket, to give general help on site with the festival between 1pm and 7pm (either for long or short shifts) and to close down the event from 7pm to 8pm.
Leanne Bray, one of the main organisers, said: ‘We need more support, there’s a core team there’s four of us and we’re full time working and busy too. No one makes any money from this, it’s just about being involved. The more the merrier, anyone that can get involved, the better and safer the event will be.’
The push for help comes following the recent announcement that Exeter Pride has been cancelled this year due to a lack of take up in volunteer coordinator and stewarding roles.
The team has applied for a grant from the National Lottery this year and for a share of the Co-op Local Community Fund to ensure the event can go ahead. In preparation, a drag lip sync battle is being run at The Wharf on Saturday, April 29 and a folk singaround event is planned to take place at the Leaping Salmon in Horrabridge on Sunday, May 28 which will invite people to come and learn folk music or share their songs with everyone else.
Leanne said: ‘To anyone who is passionate about this event and it happening – get involved! Without volunteers, we can’t do it. There are other ways to help support the event even if you won’t be here on the actual day, just get in touch.’
If you would like to volunteer, send the team a private message on their Facebook page with your email address and the day and role you’d like to volunteer for at https://www.facebook.com/tavistockpride and they will be in touch with more details or email [email protected]