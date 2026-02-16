Volunteer mountain rescuers were called out at the weekend to help a woman hurt out walking on Dartmoor.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock were called out by the police at about 2.30pm on Sunday, February, 15, to help the South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST).
The rescue team sent a team to near Wistman's Wood to help the casualty get across difficult terrain to the ambulance by carrying her on a stretcher.
A team spokesman said: “The casualty was a woman out walking with her partner. She slipped in some mud and injured her left ankle. She was unable to walk off the moor, so called an ambulance, who then called us for assistance when they saw that the location was quite far from the road.”
The team deployed to the site to assess, treat and rescue the casualty.
An ambulance and three (smaller, off-road) hazardous area response vehicles from the ambulance service were also en-route.
The team spokesman said: “Our members arrived first and assessed the casualty who had already taken some paracetamol for pain relief.
“SWAST paramedics arrived soon after and took over casualty care at 3.45pm.
“The casualty was placed in a casualty bag for warming and loaded onto the stretcher.”
The team placed the patient into a waiting ambulance and finished the operation at about 4.40pm.
