A volunteer rescue team was called out twice on one day to help a teenager with asthma and a runner stuck in mud on Dartmoor.
Both callouts happened last Sunday (February 9), with the first being at 2pm when the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock was asked by South Western Ambulance Service to help a 15-year-old experiencing a severe asthma attack near Cramber Tor.
Members were alerted and ready to deploy when they were stood down after being informed a Devon Air Ambulance was on the scene.
The second callout was at 3.15pm when police asked the team to help a runner stuck in boggy ground north east of Black Tor, near the River Meavy.
A small number of rescuers was sent to pull her out, guide her to firm ground and escort her to her car.
In the meantime, Tavistock Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team is holding a public second-hand sale of its outdoor kit on Saturday (February 15) at 9.15am at its rescue centre on Abbey Rise, Tavistock, to raise funds for the group.
Anyone who has their own kit to donate to the sale is asked to contact the team either through its Facebook page or on [email protected]