Darren said: ‘Once you’ve been out there, met people in Warsaw ready to take goods further on and you see them going to those who need them, and in turn, see the effect of everyone’s help — how can you not keep going? We get sent in a lot of images and videos that we decide not to post on social media because they’re too graphic and distressing. You see people lying in the road, trapped under rubble or in bomb shelters, it’s horrifying to see.