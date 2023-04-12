A KEY member of a Tavistock charity which supports older people has spoken of how demand for the transport service has rocketed.
Bernice Edgar helps organise life-line transport for people from their homes to essential appointments.
When she started in the role with the Tavistock Area Support Services 14 years ago there were about 35 bookings a month for lifts to mainly health care appointments.
Now she and a joint transport co-ordinator are dealing with more than 400 requests a month.
Bernice knows all about life-saving care because she had a cancer diagnosis during the pandemic and had intensive treatment.
She is now pleased to report she has been in remission for nearly three years and is looking forward to two more years without symptoms before being declared clear of cancer.
Bernice said: ‘I know a lot about health care and what people might be going through and what they must be feeling and what they need.
‘Not only was I a nurse, but I had cancer and had a lot of treatment which seems to have worked. It’s been nearly three years in remission.
‘It must be the nurse in me, but I like to make sure people are ok if they need some support. I’m here for more than making sure people get to their hospital, clinic, or GP appointments.
‘I always say if you need to talk, I’m always here for you. And people do — and I like listening to people.
‘They might be on their own or only have one person for company that they’re caring for and need to get things off their chest and have some company. I also suggest they come in for a cuppa and a chat and I’ve always got time for anyone.’
Bernice receives phone calls from people asking for a lift from TASS’ register of voluntary drivers.
Sometimes these are short-notice emergency calls for hospital, or they might be wanting to book regular lifts way ahead.
Bernice said: ‘TASS provides a lifeline for a lot of people, especially when they are frail or have limited mobility. We help everyone.
‘The volunteer drivers are fantastic, and I couldn’t do my job without their flexibility and caring supportive attitude to our users.
‘We’re all the same when we have important health appointments and are stressed and not thinking straight.
‘So, me and the drivers play a role in reassuring them. Some drivers even go into waiting rooms with users, or people might bring their own escort if they have mobility problems holding them back.’
Volunteer drivers take people from their homes and wait for them to return to their cars.
Volunteers are asked to call Bernice on 01822 617525 To donate to TASS, please contact the team TASS 01822 616958.