The Discovery Centre at Burrator Reservoir is looking for volunteers to join them as a discovery centre guide.
This role is ideal for those who love the reservoir, would like to find out more about it and wish to help others experience the benefits of visiting.
Those who would like to join as a guide will receive full training with ongoing support to be a member of the Burrator centre guide team.
For initial information, feel free to visit the centre for an informal discussion or send details of your interest to Dartmoor ranger Tim Burton at: [email protected]