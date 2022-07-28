Visitor figures rising to pre-covid levels
The Tavistock area is experiencing a mini-tourism boom with overseas visitors and bus tours from abroad and throughout the UK returning after pandemic travel restrictions were lifted.
Hotels and tourist hotspots have recorded almost pre-covid levels of interest by largely European visitors, giving an early boost to traders as the holiday season kicks off.
Mike Coombes, sales and marketing manager The Bedford Hotel and Two Bridges Hotel, said: ‘It’s been great to see our overseas guests returning to both The Bedford Hotel and Two Bridges Hotel this year.
‘We have traditionally seen high numbers of visitors from the Netherlands, Germany and France in particular, and it’s good to see them returning to Dartmoor and Tavistock following the relaxation of international travel restrictions.
‘In addition to overseas guests staying with us on coach tours, we are also seeing large numbers of independent overseas guests staying with us this year, plus coach tours stopping off for a day visit to Tavistock or Dartmoor including one of our famous cream teas!’
Tavistock Heritage Centre manager Richard Rundell and volunteers Beverley Edgar and Janet Sturmer at the information centre have been delighted with the footfall they have been experiencing this summer.’
Richard said: ‘Things have been bumper. Exciting events such as the jubilee have contributed to visitor numbers exceeding our targets. We’ve had great international tourism, especially with visitors from America, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands. After nearly two years of Covid restrictions, it’s great to see so many people willing to venture out more and enjoy the atmosphere.’
Beverley and Janet said: ‘We’ve had people from as far as Australia visit; everyone who does is fascinated by the town, its history and the idyllic surroundings. We’ve had over 200 visitors several days just last week. It’s great that we’ve changed location too and we’re now no longer under the arches.’
