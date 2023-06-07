ROYAL Mail has confirmed that the afternoon collection service will be returning to Calstock.
This comes as it was confirmed last month that a new postbox is on its way to Calstock following a nine-month wait after the previous postbox, which offered the only afternoon collection service in the village, was mysteriously removed.
Calstock Parish Councillor, Alastair Tinto welcomes the news after fronting a prolonged battle with the postal service provider to get some answers and confirmation that the afternoon collection would be restored.
Cllr Tinto said: ‘It’s very good news for Calstock.
‘It’s really important for people and particularly businesses, as Royal Mail have moved morning collections to a very early time.’
In April this year, Royal Mail moved final collection times to the earlier time of 9am on weekdays and 7am on Saturdays.
‘It’s good news that there will be an afternoon collection at 4pm’, said Cllr Tinto.
Adding, ‘It will not be a priority box as the regulations have changed. Royal Mail’s contract to provide a priority service to Covid kits has now come to an end.’
According to the councillor, the new postbox is set to be installed at the Quay, on the green near the steps.
Alastair mentioned that some residents said that they wished to have the postbox by the bus stop, but he was told that the new postbox could not be installed there due to ‘underground services’.
Royal Mail has confirmed that it does not have an exact date for the installation.