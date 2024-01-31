Farmer Corinna Legassick said: “At the end of November part of the stones between the road and stream fell in and the tarmac is breaking off. So, the council has blocked the road and put in a diversion which is down a narrow lane that can’t take any big vehicles and often it’s too icy and dangerous to use. Ths means we have to make two-mile diversion to get to our fields which are only a short distance across the village. Or we have to meet a delivery lorry in Yelverton because they can’t get down the lane. This has been going on for too long and is costing us time and money, while the council does nothing.”