A POPULAR winter warm space has proved a successful way of forging community links.
Villagers joined in the sociable Walkhampton warm space open over the autumn and winter for the last time last week.
The gathering was organised as an opportunity to provide a warm space with a meal and entertainment each week in Walkhampton Memorial Hall.
The Ven Nick Shutt, who helped organise the Thursday nights, said: ‘There were many objectives, not least to bring together the local community across Burrator Civil Parish and provide an opportunity for the Ukrainian families in the area to meet people.
‘With the energy crisis much in mind it also provided an opportunity to come together over the dark winter months.’
The evenings were provided free of charge at the point of delivery, backed with grants from the Christian-based Benefact Trust, The Church Urban Fund and Burrator Parish Council. Although free, although some generously also made donations towards the cost of the meals.
Each week a team of local people came together to plan the meal and the activity.
Over the winter Walkhampton Warm Welcome has met 23 times offering an incredible range of food: Harvest Supper, Indian curries, cottage pies, make your own pizza, a Christmas dinner, a Ukrainian Christmas dinner, Veganuary thanks to Clive’s Pies.
Everyone has danced to Abba, limbered up with some aerobics, played board games, bingo and run beetle drives, quizzed, danced with Dartmoor Border Morris, been entertained by a magician, and listened to a fantastic folk concert from Jim Causley.
An average of 40 people have enjoyed the evenings.
The last meeting hosted the Dartmoor Border Morris group and funds raised to help renovate the local play park thanks to the generosity of Dartmoor Brewery which provided a cask of Jail Ale as part of its ‘100 casks for 100 causes’ initiative.
The Ven Shutt said: ‘We are now taking a well-earned rest, but may return later in the year with some pop-up events. The whole thing has been incredibly worthwhile.’