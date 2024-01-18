AN EYE-CATCHING artwork has been installed at Bere Alston Fire Station after a creative partnership between community workshops and children.
The two colourful panels, which celebrate the village’s history and landmarks, were unveiled at a gathering last Wednesday (January 17). Andy Cairns, of West Devon Art Workshops, organised the mural after securing National Lottery funding.
He said: “The mosaic is a great example of collaboration between various community groups, including Bere Alston School and Minions of Craft and Berey Crafters arts groups. The children mainly did the flowers and trees.
“The daffoldils evoke the former flower markets in Bere and the mining industry is shown in the winding house, while we also have a rowing gig on the Tamar in the foreground. And, of course, a big red fire engine stands out in the middle. The projects I help organise aim to help unlock the creativity in anyone of any age and ability in communities who don’t normally have opportunities to take part in art and craft and to learn new skills.”
Bam Russell, who has a son at the school, said: “I’m a school governor and part-owner of Minions of Craft. I ran a craft workshop with Andy at the school so I felt it only right to involve as many members of the community as possble.”
Emma, aged ten, said: “I enjoyed making the trees and helping plan.”