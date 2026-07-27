A West Devon-based humanitarian charity has received an official award from the Ukrainian military in recognition of its support for their war-torn population over three years.
Volunteers from Milton-Combe-based Nightingales UK drive purchased or donated four-wheel-drive vehicles packed with medical and humanitarian aid from the village across Europe to be used for saving lives on the front line of the war against the invading Russians.
The all-terrain cars are vital for Ukrainian paramedics to reach seriously injured soldiers in the east of the country, treat them on-site under fire from Russian drones and missiles or evacuate them as quickly as possible to hospitals far from the battlefield.
Dr Rupert Jones and other Nightingales UK volunteers received a joint plaque and individual specially struck medals at a ceremony on Friday, July 24, in Sherwell United Church at the University of Plymouth, from a Ukrainian humanitarian charity which closely supports the country’s armed forces.
Dmytro Maslenykov (head of international relations at the charity foundation ‘All for Humanity & Kozak Drive’ and founder of the charity Children's Minds), travelled from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the ceremony which was also attended by the Lord Mayor of Plymouth Cllr Kevin Sproston.
Dmytro presented specially struck medals to Nightingales UK committee Denise Ullman, Anton Horwich, Olena Vorona, Nick Benny and Dan Halton. He also gave medals to Nightingales UK star fundraiser Janey Bryson and to Richard Maynard who carries out similar charity work in North Devon with another team.
Rupert said: "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition. It reflects the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of our supporters, whose efforts continue to make a tangible difference to people affected by the war in Ukraine."
The award recognises Nightingales UK's ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine through delivering 20 four-wheel-drive vehicles to army paramedics for casualty evacuation, procuring and delivering medical and humanitarian aid. The awards also mark the support to frontline medical services and local communities.
The plaque states: “The command and personnel of the Military Unit A5018 express words of unlimited gratitude for your support and all round assistance.
“Thank you for your support of the soldiers serving in the Mashoyi unit who are, at this time, desperately fighting for the land. With best wishes for peace, goodness and victory. With respect, personnel of the 2 3 AGON SPO (Special Forces).”
Denise, of Nightingales UK, said: “Thanks goes both ways, we are so grateful for the brave forces of Ukraine who are protecting us all in Europe.”
Colleague Anton added: “I come from a refugee family displaced in the Second World War. That’s why I’m so keen to help Nightingales UK. We would be nowhere without the support of many people and this award is for them as much as us.”
Nightingales UK is run by volunteers from professional backgrounds, including medicine, physiotherapy, engineering and business. The group works with the Ukrainian community in Devon and has built strong partnerships with organisations in the UK, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and several other countries.
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