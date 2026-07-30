A case brought against South West Water by the Environment Agency has been adjourned until next week, following a short hearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court.
South West Water pleaded guilty in March to 18 pollution-related offences spanning six years across Devon and Cornwall.
The charges relate to 17 counts of illegal sewage discharges and one count of failure to take reasonable remedial measures following a pumping station failure.
The offences took place in five locations: Bodmin, Harlyn, Playing Place, Polperro and Plymouth. Three of the offences took place across an August Bank Holiday weekend.
Sentencing, which had been due to take place at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 30, was adjourned until Wednesday, 5 August, after a point arose that the defence said it had not previously been made aware of.
Presiding District Judge Matson said it is right that they “be allowed time to make a submission" before handing down a written judgment.
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