POLICE in West Devon are urging vigilance after a spike in reported livestock thefts across Devon and Cornwall.
Officers are seeking dashcam footage and other evidence to help bring cases to court.
They are also urging livestock farmers to take extra precautions, both to stop thieves gaining access to land and to allow easy identification of livestock if they are stolen and recovered.
A police spokesperson said: “Following a spate of reported livestock thefts across Devon and Cornwall, we are appealing to our farming communities to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.
“Theft of livestock can have a significant financial and emotional impact on farming families and rural businesses. Investigations into recent livestock thefts remain ongoing.
“In the meantime, if you have any information, dashcam footage, CCTV or have noticed suspicious activity involving livestock, trailers or vehicles in rural areas, please contact Devon & Cornwall Police on 101 or via the force website.
“While offenders are responsible for these crimes, there are practical measures that can help strengthen security and assist in identifying and recovering stolen animals,” added the spokesperson.
“If you’re able to, please consider reviewing your security arrangements by:
- Ensuring all sheep are correctly EID tagged and records are up to date
- Using additional visible identification, such as unique spray markings or flock-specific management tags
- Photographing valuable breeding stock and keeping records of any distinctive features
- Regularly checking and maintaining fences, gates and boundary security
- Using robust locks, security chains and anti-lift hinges where appropriate
- Restricting vehicle access to fields, particularly those located close to public roads
- Monitoring livestock regularly and varying visit times where possible
- Keeping accurate flock counts and promptly reporting any discrepancies
- Securing handling equipment, raceways, loading ramps and holding pens when not in use
- Fitting trailers with wheel clamps, hitch locks or tracking devices and parking them in secure locations
- Exercising caution when sharing information online about livestock locations, movements or periods when premises may be unattended
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