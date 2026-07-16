THE Police and Crime Commissioner has commended Devon and Cornwall Police for the ‘improvements’ made to force performance, despite damning results being issued by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
HMICFRS Inspectors published their report on Wednesday and placed Devon and Cornwall Police in ‘Level Two’ of the Policing Performance System (PPS). They join 14 other forces across the UK who missed the required Level One criteria.
Main concerns included the allocation of crimes to officers who were “not appropriately skilled”, and a lack of support for those dealing with complex cases.
In summary HMICFRS said: “The following evidence informed the decision to assign Devon and Cornwall Police to Level Two, allowing it to receive continued support.
“In our 2025 to 2027 PEEL inspection, we issued two causes of concern, one of which is enduring: The force hasn’t made enough progress in improving the standard of its investigations (originally issued in our 2023 to 2025 PEEL inspection); The force is failing to effectively safeguard adults and children who are at risk of harm.
“Some of these issues are also reflected in the Police Performance Framework data.
“The force is making continuous improvements, particularly in relation to our cause of concern for investigations.”
Devon and Cornwall Police was widely criticised for its handling of the early stages of the investigation into the death of Ms Widdecombe, who was found dead at her Haytor home on Dartmoor with “serious injuries”.
They initially denied there was any political motive or terror-related cause. However, just days later the incident was handed over to the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) network.
At the time Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall Alison Hernandez responded to commentary received regarding the way the initial stage of the investigation was handled, adding that she was ‘confident’ the force provided a ‘substantial and professional response’.
She has now doubled down following the results of the HMICFRS report, praising the force for the progress it has made since being put in special measures on October 14, 2022.
She said: “I am pleased to see this new inspection system recognising the continuing improvements being made by Devon and Cornwall Police. I also welcome the clarity of this new inspection system and its focus on identifying issues more quickly than the previous system and providing support to the many police forces that need to improve performance.
“Being in Level Two means Devon and Cornwall Police will be able to request peer support and expert advice from the College of Policing and the Home Office and I am sure this will help drive further improvements.”
She did acknowledge that the force is falling short of the expected level, a “standard the public deserves and expects”, adding that she is confident Chief Constable James Vaughan will help lead the force in a “positive direction”.
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