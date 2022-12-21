Calstock's annual lantern procession is happening tonight (December 21) , creating a trail of lights through the village.
The Winter Solstice 'Montol' celebration sees people walk through the village holding lights and lanterns for the magical event. The lanterns have been made by people of all ages in Calstock and there will be a procession through the village which will start at the station and finish at the village green.
The event is open to all and starts at 6.30pm, finishing with the finale at the green at 6.50pm. Lantern holders are advised to be at the station for 6.15pm.
Following the procession which will last approximately 20 minutes, there will be festive refreshments including mince pies and mulled wine being served at the Village Hall.
