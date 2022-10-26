Village thanked by refugees for sanctuary
Ukrainian families living with hosts in a West Devon village have thanked the hospitality of their hosts.
In a medium sized village of about 700 people, there are no less than ten refugees, or guests as they are affectionately known, who have made their temporary home there. This is thought to be one of the highest ratios of refugees to residents in the county.
Only a short time ago the guests numbered 12, but a mother and son have moved and are soon likely to be replaced by new refugee.
Three households are: Larysa Engin, 50, and her two children, Yuliana Huryk, 25 and Ailia Engin, ten, who live with hosts Neil and Jean Jameson. Lena Kulakovska, her children, Nicole, four months old, her brother Kiril, seven, and sister Arina, five, hosted by the Ven Nick Shutt, Archdeacon of Plymouth. And thirdly, Lena’s sister Natasha and her children Masha, ten, and Dasha, four.
Yuliana, who works in eastern Ukraine, has qualified as one of her country’s first ever GPs since being in the UK through Zoom exams: ‘She said my mother and me and my sister are shocked, in the best possible way, by the welome we have in Walkhampton. This is such an open and friendly village. We did not expect it to be so easy to settle in. We feel most at home and part of the community.’
Her sister enjoys ballet lessons, attends the local school and has made friends with her fellow Ukrainian pupils.
Yuliana, who works in adult social care in Yelverton, and whose father is in the army fighting the Russians, said: ‘It cannot be easy for people who live in a small place to be so accepting of us who come from another country. It would be easier for residents in a bigger place to accept us. So, we are very grateful and my mother and I would like to say how happy we are to be here and safe. We do realise it is not always easy for people to take us into their homes and for the school and churches to support us. But Jean and Neil are really lovely to give up their home.’
Jean said: ‘It’s lovely having Larysa and her family here. There can’t be many places this size with so many of our Ukrainian guests as neighbours. There are advantages all round. It’s not easy for older children and young adults to be in a small place where transport isn’t good to socialise. But there is a good network which has provided lifts and activities. Our family has readily joined in activities such as the church hall Thursday activity where Larysa has cooked lots of Ukrainian dishes for villagers to try.’
The Ven Shutt said: ‘There are those who are not able to host families for all sorts of very good reasons, but that hasn’t stopped them offering support in a myriad of different ways, both in material ways but also in showing love and compassion. There is a great community spirit still around.’
