Yuliana, who works in adult social care in Yelverton, and whose father is in the army fighting the Russians, said: ‘It cannot be easy for people who live in a small place to be so accepting of us who come from another country. It would be easier for residents in a bigger place to accept us. So, we are very grateful and my mother and I would like to say how happy we are to be here and safe. We do realise it is not always easy for people to take us into their homes and for the school and churches to support us. But Jean and Neil are really lovely to give up their home.’