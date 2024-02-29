DEVON Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services is joining forces with criminal justice agencies across the county to promote a new Victims’ Code, which clearly sets out the rights and support that should be provided to all victims of crime, including survivors of sexual violence.
The Victims’ Code explains the 12 key rights that every survivor can expect to receive as they progress through the criminal justice system, whether they have experienced sexual violence, domestic abuse, hate crime or any other offence.
Rights include access to interpretation services, information on reporting the crime and the investigation process, as well as support in claiming compensation and giving evidence.
Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services CEO, Dr Davina Cull, commented: “We want survivors in Devon to know that this Code exists to support them if they have suffered rape, sexual assault or any kind of unwanted sexual behaviour.
“Too often, survivors aren’t aware of their rights or what help is available, which can seriously impact their confidence in the system. By working together with agencies like the police, courts and victim support services, we can ensure every victim understands their entitlements so they feel empowered, informed and have the best chance of getting justice."
As part of their efforts, Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services will be sharing social media content using the #VictimsCode hashtag. They urge any victim of crime to visit: victimscode.org.uk to find out more about their rights and the support services accessible in their area, including contacting Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services.
“This Code belongs to survivors themselves – it’s their right to understand it fully so they know what level of support to expect following a crime,” continued Dr Cull. “We encourage all survivors or supporters of survivors to make use of this valuable resource."
For more information about Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services and The Victims’ Code visit: www.devonrapecrisis.org.uk and: https://victimandwitnessinformation.org.uk/your-rights/as-a-victim .
Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services offer confidential, professional support to survivors of rape, sexual assault and childhood
The Services confidential and anonymous helpline and email support services are available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6pm to 9pm. Telephone on 01392 204174 or email: [email protected] .