Villagers’ views are needed on the new Bere Alston sports pavilion draft design.
Residents are being asked what they think about the dramatically curved roof and wood-effect and glazed frontage.
The pavilion is planned to replace the fifty-year-old version on Down Recreation Field and Bere Ferrers Parish Council which runs the pavilion is asking people to come along to a pop-in open day on Saturday (April 12) from 2pm to 5pm where they can see the plans and ask councillors about the bold new vision.
In the mean time, anyone can submit their views by filling in a questionnaire either available on the council’s website at https://www.bereferrersparishcouncil.gov.uk or as paper versions at Bere Alston Pharmacy and the post office.