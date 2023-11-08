A TAMAR Valley community has come together to set up its very own Samba band.
Newly-formed Calstock Samba Band was created last month and is already proving a great musical success whilst also helping to improve people’s mental health and wellbeing.
Samba is a fast-paced , lively genre of music known for its rhythmic patterns using drums.
The new village group has been set up by Calstock resident, Chrissy Wallis who desired to set up the group to “enrich the local community and offer an educational experience to all ages.”
Chrissy expressed her joy that the new band has been set up and said : “I’m full of excitement.
“I decided about six weeks ago that I would really like Calstock to have a Samba band and so I put a call out on the community Facebook forum to ask if anybody would be interested in getting involved and I got over 30 responses!
“I even managed to find a guy who used to live in Gunnislake called Tom Attwell and he agreed to come and lead us.”
Chrissy explained that she can already see the benefits of the band for the community.
“It’s allowing people to mix socially and is also helping a lot of people with their mental health.
“We aim to operate as an open access community group with the purpose of having fun - introducing and training people in Afro-Brazilian percussion and dance. We also aim to support those with additional needs and disabilities offering a sociable, safe and enjoyable experience in playing music.
“It’s benefitting people so much in different ways.
“It’s even appealed to the wider community and people are coming from as far as South Brent, St Austell and Plymouth to join us.”
The group which has now been practising for four weeks are gearing up for their debut performance next month leading the Calstock lantern procession for Montol on December 21.
Thanks to donations of instruments from local community cafe, Calstock Cake the group have managed to gather a batteria of drums, but Chrissy explained that the group is in need of more instruments and she is looking to Lottery funding for this.
She said: “We have 30 members already and we’re gathering more and more people. Our dream is to play Glastonbury festival and the Rio Carnival.”
For more details about the band or to get involved email: